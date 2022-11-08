B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, front right, is flanked by his provincial and territorial counterparts as he listens to a question during a news conference after the first of two days of meetings, in Vancouver, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, front right, is flanked by his provincial and territorial counterparts as he listens to a question during a news conference after the first of two days of meetings, in Vancouver, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Health talks end with no agreement as federal government withdraws

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix called it a ‘disappointing’ end

The federal government has withdrawn from a joint communique with provincial and territorial health ministers, ending widely anticipated meetings in Vancouver without any agreement to boost health-care funding.

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix, who called it a “disappointing” end to the meetings, had previously said provincial and territorial ministers were united behind a request for federal funding to be increased to 35 per cent, up from 22 per cent.

However, Dix says the federal government withdrew from both a joint communique and a later news conference, because it was unhappy about a statement Canada’s premiers issued today.

The statement reiterates the premiers’ request for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with them at a national conference on the federal health transfer.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Monday that the government was ready to boost the transfer, with various conditions, including a commitment to a common set of health benchmarks and data sharing, a position Trudeau echoed.

But Dix says the provincial and territorial ministers “couldn’t move forward” based on what he called “small sound bites from the prime minister.”

“They made the decision not to participate,” Dix said of the federal government.

RELATED: Health ministers expect details after promise of federal funding boost

Health

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Insufficient maintenance contributed to fatal sinking of B.C.’s Arctic Fox II: report
Next story
West Coast First Nations, feds reach tentative understanding on vast offshore region

Just Posted

Tseshaht First Nation elder Cody Gus drops the ceremonial puck before a game between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday, Nov. 5. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs drop close game against Bucks

Someone cleared trees on the Bamfield Road after the Dec. 20 storm, cutting a big enough space for vehicles to pass through. STELLA PETERS PHOTO
Improving road access opening up opportunities for Bamfield

In 2021, Laura Johnson , a Métis faculty member (left, seen with Diana Segura-Sojo), established a new partnership with Tecnológico de Costa Rica for a student virtual exchange. Photo supplied
North Island College launches innovative global learning plan

Alberni Valley Lions from left to right Tom Hall, George Smith, Don Hudson and Grant Gibson show off just a few of the more than 200 items that will be available in this year’s online auction. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Valley Lions Club brings back annual online auction