Heat warning in effect for eastern and inland Vancouver Island

A heat warning is in effect for the next two days for eastern and inland Vancouver Island, from Campbell River to Duncan.

Temperatures reaching near 30 C combined with overnight lows near 16C are expected in these areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from Tuesday to Wednesday, but some locations may hang onto the heat through late this week.

Temperatures will remain above seasonal but below heat warning criteria through the Labour Day long weekend.

The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening, and the coolest time of day will be near sunrise.

Environment Canada and local medical health officers expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

