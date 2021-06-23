Heat warning issued for most of Vancouver Island

Forecast calls for temperatures to reach 37 C in the next few days

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning with temperatures expected to reach as high as 37 C in the coming days on Vancouver Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

A heat wave is expected to intensify on Vancouver Island and across much of the province.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Wednesday, June 23, advising people to take necessary safety precautions and watch for updated statements.

Temperatures on the east coast and inland areas of Vancouver Island are forecast to reach as high as 37 C over the next few days.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure will develop over British Columbia likely resulting in record-breaking temperatures,” the warning noted. “The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.”

People are advised to drink plenty of water, even before they feel thirsty, and try to stay in a cool place.

Symptoms of heat illness could include dizziness and fainting, nausea and vomiting, rapid breathing and accelerated heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark-coloured urine.

Those with older family, friends and neighbours should try to check on them and make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Outdoor workers should take regular breaks in a cool place and children and pets shouldn’t be left inside parked vehicles.

For information about how to guard against heat-related illness, visit www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/heat-related-illness. People can also call HealthLink B.C. at 811.

