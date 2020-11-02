Heavy rain forecast for much of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for much of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland stating that these areas can expect heavy rainfall beginning on Monday night through Tuesday. (Submitted graphic)

Rain is on the way and lots of it, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement on Monday for the east coast of Vancouver Island, including the Cowichan Valley, Nanaimo, Parksville and more, while they issued a more serious weather warning for west Vancouver Island due to an intense weather system that is approaching the region from the central coast of B.C.

The forecast states that as much as 100 to 150 mm of rain is expected to fall over communities in western Vancouver Island between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, while between 50 and 75 mm of rain could fall on eastern Vancouver Island, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound during that time.

Heavy rains can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads.

