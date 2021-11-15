Heavy rain, wind warnings issued for Vancouver Island

Up to 180 millimetres expected by noon, according to Environment Canada

Environment Canada issued heavy rain and wind warnings for Greater Victoria, and much of Vancouver Island, Nov. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)

Parts of Vancouver Island are at risk of flash flooding and power outages Monday, according to heavy rainfall and wind warnings Environment Canada issued for much of the region

Weather warnings have been issued for Western Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and Eastern Vancouver Island as far north as Fanny Bay.

This extended period of heavy rain could result in possible washouts, debris flow and pooling water. Local river levels will rise and river flows will increase as a result. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. Flooding is also possible in low-lying areas.

Between 100 and 180 millimetres of rain is expected in Greater Victoria by noon Nov. 15, up from Environment Canada’s Sunday prediction of 50 to 75 millimetres. At the same time, the region is also being hit by strong winds. Greater Victoria could see west winds up to 70 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h.

Total rainfall amounts exceeding 100 mm are expected for southern sections of West and Inland Vancouver Island, with additional rainfall amounts near 25 mm are expected near Port Renfrew and Lake Cowichan.

Duncan to Nanaimo, the Southern Gulf Islands and Malahat Highway – Goldstream to Mill Bay have reported the highest rainfall amounts of 140 to 160 mm so far on the eastern corridor, while most locations have received 60 to 90 mm. Additional rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm are expected this morning.

Comox Valley and parts north are expected to see more muted effects from the system.

Environment Canada says those areas affected by winds could see tree limb breakage and power outages.

Rainfall is expected to ease by noon Monday, while winds should die down by the evening.

READ ALSO: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through Sooke, Salt Spring Island

READ ALSO: Princeton B.C. devastated by flood

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Environment Canada weatherfloodingGreater VictoriaWindstorm