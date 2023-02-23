Canada Post carrier Gary Savard delivers mail in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Canada Post carrier Gary Savard delivers mail in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Heavy snow in Parksville halts mail service to Port Alberni

Canada Post issues regional ’red’ alert for Feb. 23

Don’t expect any mail service in Port Alberni today, following the heavy snowfall experienced in Parksville and Nanaimo overnight Feb. 22.

Canada Post has issued a “red” alert for Parksville and Port Alberni, meaning service has been suspended for the day.

Parksville is shovelling out from a heavy snowfall that left accumulations of between 20-35 centimetres, according to numerous social media posts. Nanoose and Nanaimo were also hit hard, and communities all along the east side of Vancouver Island received varying accumulations of snow.

Canada Post also issued a “yellow” alert for east Vancouver Island, meaning “we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays.”

Postal service alerts can be found online at www.canadapost-postescanada.ca.

Alberni ValleyCanada PostPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
8 impaired drivers caught by police in Abbotsford over 4 hours
Next story
Media advocate calls Google’s move to block news content disrespectful to Canadians

Just Posted

Canada Post carrier Gary Savard delivers mail in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Heavy snow in Parksville halts mail service to Port Alberni

Port Alberni Toy Run members Greg Philpott, left, Dan Vatamaniuck, David Wiwchar and Charmaine Mulvey present Melody Burton of the ADSS Breakfast Club program and ADSS vice-principal Carl Poole with a cheque for $5,000. The Toy Run has supported the Breakfast Club for 15 years. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Toy Run bolsters high school breakfast programs’ budget

At the Alberni Valley Curling Club, the Lindsay Cheetham Team scored a rare eight-ender during Monday Daytime League on Feb. 13. From right to left: Lindsay Cheetham, Bill Milne, Jane Nielsen and Steve Eng. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Curling Club sees eight-ender during daytime league

Gwyer Webber of Nanaimo, left, and Detlef Rudolph of Fredericton, New Brunswick walk around Harbour Quay on a grey Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2023. The friends came to Port Alberni to have lunch at the J&L Drive-In. Read more about their visit in Quinn’s Quips on page A9. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Drive-ins, trains and friendship bring tourists to Port Alberni