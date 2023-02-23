Heavy snow in Parksville halts mail service to Port Alberni

Don’t expect any mail service in Port Alberni today, following the heavy snowfall experienced in Parksville and Nanaimo overnight Feb. 22.

Canada Post has issued a “red” alert for Parksville and Port Alberni, meaning service has been suspended for the day.

Parksville is shovelling out from a heavy snowfall that left accumulations of between 20-35 centimetres, according to numerous social media posts. Nanoose and Nanaimo were also hit hard, and communities all along the east side of Vancouver Island received varying accumulations of snow.

Canada Post also issued a “yellow” alert for east Vancouver Island, meaning “we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays.”

Postal service alerts can be found online at www.canadapost-postescanada.ca.

Alberni ValleyCanada PostPort Alberni