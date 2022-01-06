Heavy snowfall cancels ferry service between Vancouver Island, mainland

BC Ferries has cancelled a number of Thursday morning sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

With a wet, heavy blanket of fresh snow overnight and the threat of freezing rain Thursday, many transportation companies have cancelled routes.

Those looking to get around the Capital Region on transit Thursday morning are stuck at home for the time being. BC Transit has suspended all its bus routes throughout Greater Victoria until roads have been cleared. It said it will provide a new update by 7 a.m.

BC Ferries has also cancelled several morning sailings.

The 7 a.m. leaving Swartz Bay for Tsawwassen is cancelled as well as the 9 a.m. return from the mainland. The Duke Point to Tsawwassen at 5:15 a.m. was cancelled with the return run at 7:45 a.m. from Tsawwassen to Duke Point also cancelled.

Several early morning sailings are hampered by fog this morning, including the first two sailings from Swartz Bay in North Saanich. Set to sail at 5 and 5:05 a.m. crews are awaiting better visibility as of 6:45 a.m.

Environment Canada’s winter storm warning remains in effect for the region. It forecasts the overnight heavy snow will begin to mix with rain Thursday, with the possibility of freezing rain throughout the day.

The weather agency warns that snow and freezing rain can reduce visibility and make roads and sidewalks a treacherous place to travel.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” it said in its weather statement.

