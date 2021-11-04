News Bulletin file photo

Helicopter crashes in forest near Parksville, pilot injured

Sole occupant of helicopter being transported to hospital

A pilot was injured in a helicopter crash in a forest near Nanoose Bay today at about 12:30 p.m.

The man was doing forestry work about five or six kilometres west of the intersection of the Island Highway and Northwest Bay Logging Road when the Bell Jet Ranger crashed, said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

“A mechanic who works with the helicopter pilot was on scene and managed to extricate him,” O’Brien said.

Paramedics coming from Nanaimo and Parksville were the first responders to arrive, police say, and have brought the man, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, to the highway intersection to meet an air ambulance. The man will be transported to hospital in Victoria.

Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the call, but the helicopter did not catch fire.


