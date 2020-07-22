10 A.M.—Stephanie Breck, RN, is a labour and delivery nurse at West Coast General Hospital. One of her favourite tasks in the maternity ward is snuggling with new babies like Finn Joshua Nicholas Smith, who was born July 22, 2019 weighing 8 lbs., 7 oz. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Hey, Port Alberni! July 23, 2020 is a Day in Your Life!

Take a photo on this day and submit it for our annual souvenir edition

While the world around us keeps changing during the coronavirus pandemic, one thing remains the same: the Alberni Valley News’ annual Day in the Life of Port Alberni.

For 2020, we will be taking photographs around town all day on Thursday, July 23. We have endeavoured to make appointments for a lot of our assignments this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions. We have a smaller team of photographers too. If you see one of us tomorrow (July 23), give us a socially distanced wave or let us know where we should go take a photo next.

We are also running our ‘Day in Your Life’ photo contest this year. Entries from the public will be considered for a prize package, including bragging rights, some other goodies and the coveted Day in the Life Winner mug.

Take a photo anytime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, note the exact time you took the photo, names of anyone in it and some details about what they’re doing. Then submit it via e-mail to editor@albernivalleynews.com with the subject line “Day in the Life 2020”.

Our souvenir print edition will be included in the Aug. 26, 2020 edition of the Alberni Valley News, and we will have a selection included in a slide show online at www.albernivalleynews.com.

Any questions? E-mail editor Susie Quinn at editor@albernivalleynews.com.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictPhotographyPhotos of the Day

