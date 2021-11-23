Sandbags are available at the Port Alberni Public Works Yard on Sixth Avenue. Residents must bring their own shovels. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

High streamflow advisory issued for Vancouver Island rivers

More storms expected this week and over the weekend

Rivers on Vancouver Island are expected to rise this week.

The River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for all of Vancouver Island, noting that “several atmospheric rivers” are expected to pass over the region.

“These systems have the potential for significant rainfall and flood risk throughout the region over the weekend and into next week,” the River Forecast Centre warns.

The first of these storms is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The storm is expected to bring “heavy rainfall,” says the River Forecast Centre, with 150mm to 200mm expected on Western Vancouver Island, and lower amounts for the eastern side of Vancouver Island.

Rivers are expected to rise on Thursday in response to rainfall. A prolonged period of high flows is expected over the weekend and into next week.

The public is advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

Sand and sand bags are available at three locations in the Alberni Valley. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel.

– City of Port Alberni Public Works Yard (4150 6th Ave)

– Harold Bishop Firehall (7667 Pacific Rim Highway)

– Beaver Creek Firehall (6038 Beaver Creek Road)

“There is still considerable uncertainty over the locations and severity rainfall of the weekend and next week storm cycles, however the pattern of extremely active weather and heavy rainfall is expected throughout the advisory region,” the River Forecast Centre notes.

For the most up-to-date information about flooding risk in the Alberni Valley, follow the Alberni Valley Emergency Program Facebook page or the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District Twitter account.

Water courses along Third Avenue in front of Smitty’s Restaurant on Nov. 15, 2006, after a heavy storm coupled with a king tide caused Dry Creek to overflow its banks. It was the worst flood in the area since the 1964 tsunami, according to residents. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Sandbags are available at the Port Alberni Public Works Yard on Sixth Avenue. Residents must bring their own shovels. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Vehicles kick up a spray as they drive through pooling water during heavy rains on Nov. 15. Less severe but back to back storms are forecast to affect the Island this week. (Don Denton/News Staff)
The first Salvation Army kettle of the season opened at Walmart on Saturday, Nov. 20. Volunteers with the Salvation Army were ringing bells and collecting donations throughout the day. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
