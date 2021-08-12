The July Mountain wildfire burns along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The July Mountain wildfire burns along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

High temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds cause challenging B.C. fire activity

Wildfire service is preparing for more activity on some of the nearly 270 wildfires burning

The BC Wildfire Information Service says high temperatures, low humidity and an increase in winds are making wildfire conditions challenging in southern British Columbia.

Fire information officer Erika Berg says heat and gusty winds are raising concern across the Kamloops and southern Cariboo regions.

She says while fires are usually at their peak during the midday heat, relatively high nighttime temperatures combined with low humidity are also hindering efforts to calm the blazes after sunset.

Berg says cooler temperatures are expected by Sunday, but strong wind gusts are also forecast, along with a risk of dry lightning.

She says the wildfire service is preparing for more activity on some of the nearly 270 wildfires currently burning, along with the likelihood of new fires starts. .

Thirty fires are ranked as threatening or highly visible, including the 580-square-kilometre White Rock Lake wildfire between Kamloops and Vernon.

Aggressive growth has already destroyed homes and businesses in Monte Lake, Westwold and Bouleau Lake and flames are now challenging crews working to protect properties on the flank of the blaze nearest the northwest shore of Okanagan Lake.

The province says more than 6,500 square kilometres has been burned since the start of the wildfire season on April 1.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Catastrophic White Rock Lake wildfire will grow: incident commander

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Canada working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel
Next story
City of Port Alberni buys Somass Sawmill lands for $5.3 million

Just Posted

The Somass Mill has been a fixture on Port Alberni’s waterfront since 1935. Work at the sawmill has been stalled since February 2017, and on July 27 owner Western Forest Products said it will close the mill ‘indefinitely’. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
City of Port Alberni buys Somass Sawmill lands for $5.3 million

The 72-metre cable repair ship IT Integrity docks at Port Alberni Terminals’ Berth 2 on Aug. 5, 2021, waiting for an assignment. The ship arrived in Port Alberni from Halifax in early July. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
New fibre-optic cable being laid in waters off Port Alberni could be for Google

Smoky skies make for a red sunrise over Esquimalt Lagoon on Thursday (Aug. 12) morning. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
Fire smoke to blanket Vancouver Island amid heat wave

One of Coulson Aviation’s aerial firefighting CH-47D Chinook helicopters hovers over the runway at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. The Chinook has been on Vancouver Island for about a week after spending time in Washington State, according to its flight history. (PHOTO COURTESY BILL MCLEOD)
B.C.-based Coulson Aviation hits milestones with firefighting in U.S.