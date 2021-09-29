The B.C. Ferries vessel the Queen of New Westminster. (News Bulletin file)

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Queen of New Westminster. (News Bulletin file)

High winds see night/late-night Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry sailings cancelled

Reservation fees will be refunded, travel reverting to standby basis, says B.C. Ferries

Windy conditions will see ferry sailings on the Tsawwassen and Duke Point run halted later tonight, says B.C. Ferries.

According to a service notice posted this afternoon, Sept. 29, Queen of New Westminster sailings departing Tsawwassen terminal (Lower Mainland), at 9:15 p.m. and Duke Point terminal (Nanaimo), at 12:15 a.m. have been cancelled due to high winds.

Other sailings will depart as scheduled, B.C. Ferries said, and customers who have reserved a spot will have their bookings cancelled and reservation fees refunded. Travel will revert to standby basis, B.C. Ferries said.

B.C. Ferries apologized for any inconvenience caused and said safety of customers and crew are of utmost importance.

Winds also saw cancellation of Tsawwassen-Duke Point ferries earlier today.

For current ferry conditions, see www.bcferries.com.

RELATED: Mechanical issue, outage delay B.C. Ferries sailing out of Victoria

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

BCFerriesWeather

Previous story
More people moved to B.C. than elsewhere in Canada in the last year: StatCan

Just Posted

Photo courtesy Alberni Golf Club
ALBERNI GOLF: Rai, Taylor lead the way in Sunday men’s play

Mistletoe Market will be starting early in Port Alberni in 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Mistletoe Market starting up early in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Owen Ditzel and Michael Adamek of the Victoria Grizzlies square off in front of the net during a preseason BCHL game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Monday, Sept. 20. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
BCHL: New faces take the ice during Alberni Valley Bulldogs preseason action

Sid Morton is one of the regular walkers at Bob Dailey Stadium. At 98 years old he enjoys both the daily exercise and the socializing with fellow walkers. (ORLANDO DELANO/ Special to the AV News)
VALLEY SENIORS: Sid Morton walks for health and friendship