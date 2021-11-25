Flood waters cover highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Flood waters cover highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Highway 1 to reopen in Fraser Valley at 2 p.m. Thursday

Reopening will reduce congestion along Highway 7, officials say

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced Highway 1 will reopen through the Fraser Valley between Chilliwack and Abbotsford at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25.

This reopening reconnects the Lower Mainland through Highway 3 to the interior and would reduce the considerable congestion Highway 7 has experienced throughout the week.

Highway 1 is not subject to the essential travel order. However, the ministry advises motorists to stay off Highway 1 through Abbotsford unless necessary. Speed limits have been reduced, which could cause delays along the highway. Commercial vehicles over 63,500 kilograms are not permitted to travel on Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

The interchange at No. 3 Road will not be accessible due to municipal road closures.

Repairs to Highway 1 at the Sumas River Bridge were completed on Wednesday (Nov. 24) after torrential rains 10 days prior washed out the westbound approach. Additional repairs all along the corridor are expected throughout the coming weeks.

Highway 1 through Bridal Falls between Highway 9 and Hope opened on Saturday, Nov. 2o. This section of the highway remains one lane in each direction and is restricted to essential travel only.

Highway 1 between Hope and Boothroyd (east of Boston Bar) has been open since Sunday, Nov. 21. It remains closed between Boothroyd and Spences Bridge as damage assessments continue.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s special weather statements remain in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Squamish to Whistler and the Sunshine Coast from Thursday and into next week. As rain rolls in from the north, flood conditions may arise in the affected areas. The River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories for the all areas along the coast.

MOTI advises conditions can deteriorate and change at any time. Officials are monitoring weather conditions and highway performances.

