Highway 19 reopens near Parksville following police incident

Oceanside RCMP closed the highway for several hours on Saturday, Oct. 10

A traffic camera at the junction of Highway 4 and Highway 4A (to Coombs) shows the congestion of vehicles turning left to detour a portion of Highway 19 on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (DRIVEBC PHOTO)

A portion of Highway 19 near the Alberni Highway interchange has reopened. The highway was closed between Corcan Road and Parksville Exit for several hours as Oceanside RCMP dealt with a “police incident.”

Traffic had been diverted Memorial Avenue to Highway 19A, and through Coombs. It reopened at 3 p.m.

We will update this story when we know more. Road conditions can be monitored at drivebc.ca.

RCMPvancouverisland