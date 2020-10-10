A traffic camera at the junction of Highway 4 and Highway 4A (to Coombs) shows the congestion of vehicles turning left to detour a portion of Highway 19 on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (DRIVEBC PHOTO)
Highway 19 reopens near Parksville following police incident
Oceanside RCMP closed the highway for several hours on Saturday, Oct. 10
A portion of Highway 19 near the Alberni Highway interchange has reopened. The highway was closed between Corcan Road and Parksville Exit for several hours as Oceanside RCMP dealt with a “police incident.”
Traffic had been diverted Memorial Avenue to Highway 19A, and through Coombs. It reopened at 3 p.m.
We will update this story when we know more. Road conditions can be monitored at drivebc.ca.
