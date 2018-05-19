Highway 19A closed in both directions near Union Bay

An incident involving a vehicle has shut down Highway 19A in both directions early Saturday morning.

  • May. 19, 2018 9:15 a.m.
  • News

An incident involving a vehicle near Union Bay has shut down Highway 19A in both directions early Saturday morning.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed eight kilometers north of the Buckley Bay ferry terminal. There is no detour at this time, and drivers are encouraged to use Highway 19 or alternative routes.

An assessment is currently in progress, but there is no estimated time of opening of the road.

There is no confirmation how many people were involved in the incident, but unconfirmed reports indicate two people were taken to hospital.

Additionally, there is a washout 10 km north of Cook Creek Road on Highway 19A. The road is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if they can.

 

An incident involving a vehicle near Union Bay has shut down Highway 19A in both directions early Saturday morning. Photo by Louise Maltais

