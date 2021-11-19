Highway 3 reopened post-flooding to essential travel only

Province now under mandated non-essential travel restrictions along highways impacted by flooding

Entering Hope on Flood Hope Road, road signs for Highways 1 (Trans-Canada), 3 (Crowsnest) and 5 (Coquihalla). (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Entering Hope on Flood Hope Road, road signs for Highways 1 (Trans-Canada), 3 (Crowsnest) and 5 (Coquihalla). (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

As crews work to clear debris and damage from the recent flooding, travellers are seeing a glimmer of hope: Highway 3 has reopened, connecting the Lower Mainland to the Interior once again.

In an update Friday (Nov. 19), Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said that the highway is now under non-essential travel restrictions, as part of the latest orders under the state of emergency.

Highway 7 between Hope and Metro Vancouver is also now opened.

Drivers should expect sections of single-lane alternating traffic on Highway 7 and three sections of single-lane alternating traffic on Highway 3 east of Hope.

The ministry warned that delays will be significant, given the amount of essential goods to be delivered and the many people eager to complete their trips home.

It is strongly encouraged to wait an extra day or two to travel if possible. This will help the movement of essential goods on Highway 3, the ministry added.

READ MORE: B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021

Previous story
UPDATE: Excavation work happening at sinkhole location on Island Highway near Nanaimo
Next story
Panic buying on Island affects gas availability more than gaps in supply chain

Just Posted

Chilliwack Search and Rescue helping evacuate those stranded from the flooding in the Fraser Valley on Nov. 18, 2021. (Chilliwack SAR photo)
B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways

Cars on Beaver Creek Road wait to turn left onto River Road on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. The intersection has been contentious for years as residents have asked for a light or roundabout to improve traffic flow. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni identifies 15 worst intersections

Ground search and rescue volunteers from Parksville/ Qualicum and Port Alberni teamed up with Sunwest Helicopters and others to help evacuate people stuck at a trailer park when Martindale Road flooded on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (ARROWSMITH SEARCH AND RESCUE PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Rescue Squad helps evacuate people caught in Parksville flood

Overnight closures were previously expected to last until Nov. 22. (Courtesy of Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Malahat to reopen 24 hours a day