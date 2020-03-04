Photo of rockslide on Highway 4 outside of Tofino on Jan. 24, 2019. (MoT/Twitter)

Highway 4 closed between Port Alberni and Ucluelet/ Tofino for debris on road

Estimated opening has been set back to late afternoon

Highway 4 between Port Alberni and the Ucluelet-Tofino turnoff is closed again due to debris on the road.

Drive BC is reporting the road will reopen at 4 p.m., following a lunchtime update. There is no detour available.

The EAC Hwy 4 Kennedy Hill Project posted about the closure this morning on its Facebook page, saying there is debris on the road between Toquart Bay and Nahmint Forest Service Road (FSR), and also Upper Taylor Main FSR.

There was a planned closure between 9–11 a.m. on the road closure update Emil Anderson Constuction (EAC) Inc. posted for March 2020.

Drivers can follow traffic updates on the EAC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/eac.bc.ca.kennedy.hill/ or call the traffic advisory hotline at 1-855-451-7152 for up-t0-date information.

Port AlberniTofino,uclueletvancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Just Posted

Highway 4 closed between Port Alberni and Ucluelet/ Tofino for debris on road

Estimated opening has been set back to late afternoon

EDITORIAL: Alberni’s aquarium worth saving

The facility centres on different ecosystems found around the Alberni Harbour

ARTS AROUND: Watercolour workshop offered by Victoria artist

Joanne Thomson will be the featured artist at the Rollin Art Centre in April

Alberni floor curlers win in Coombs

Glenwood Centre will host annual bonspiel March 26

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Port Alberni church helps house Purple Martins with birdbox program

United Church will hold community event March 22

Port Alberni holds peaceful demonstration in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Racial threats kept many Indigenous supporters away, according to one demonstrator

Victoria man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator

Maria Ezzati was allegedly administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

Doctors failing to wash their hands as much as they should, surveillance at hospitals show

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Return to work brings some optimism about WFP-employee relations

Long-time Chemainus sawmill employee leaving happier politics appear to be changing for the better

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

Most Read