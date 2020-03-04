Highway 4 closed between Port Alberni and Ucluelet/ Tofino for debris on road

Estimated opening has been set back to late afternoon

Photo of rockslide on Highway 4 outside of Tofino on Jan. 24, 2019. (MoT/Twitter)

Highway 4 between Port Alberni and the Ucluelet-Tofino turnoff is closed again due to debris on the road.

Drive BC is reporting the road will reopen at 4 p.m., following a lunchtime update. There is no detour available.

The EAC Hwy 4 Kennedy Hill Project posted about the closure this morning on its Facebook page, saying there is debris on the road between Toquart Bay and Nahmint Forest Service Road (FSR), and also Upper Taylor Main FSR.

Heading to or from #Tofino or #Ucluelet? Please watch @DriveBC for estimate of when road will re-open after a blasting incident at Kennedy Hill construction site. https://t.co/5xeGnujz5J — Josie Osborne (@Josie_Osborne) March 4, 2020

There was a planned closure between 9–11 a.m. on the road closure update Emil Anderson Constuction (EAC) Inc. posted for March 2020.

Drivers can follow traffic updates on the EAC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/eac.bc.ca.kennedy.hill/ or call the traffic advisory hotline at 1-855-451-7152 for up-t0-date information.

