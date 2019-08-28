Highway lanes closed after semi truck goes off the road near Nanaimo

Accident happened at the intersection of Ware Road and the Island Highway

A semi truck has rolled off the side of the road at Ware Road and the Island Highway. (KARL YU/The News Bulletin)

Highway lanes are expected to be closed for at least an hour in Lantzville after a semi truck rolled off the road at Ware Road and the Island Highway.

Nanaimo RCMP posted via social media at 11:35 a.m. that an “air ambulance [is] en route and motorists should expect the highway to be closed for at least an hour.”

Drive B.C. posted on social media that the accident, about two kilometres north of Nanaimo just off the highway southbound, is expected to cause “major delays” and asked that motorists obey traffic control personnel.

More to come.

