Hobby farm burns on McCoy Lake Road

All four Alberni Valley fire departments are currently responding to a barn fire on McCoy Lake Road.
The fire reportedly started on a hobby farm owned by Dr. Fritz Zens while farmers were cutting hay.
“When I got into the barn there were flames everywhere,” said a farmhand who wished to remain anonymous. “I jumped into a tractor to try and get it out of there. By the time I got it in gear, the baler on the back of the tractor was on fire. So I jumped off and ran.”
More to come…
