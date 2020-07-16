Hobby farm burns on McCoy Lake Road

All four Alberni Valley fire departments are currently responding to a barn fire on McCoy Lake Road.

The fire reportedly started on a hobby farm owned by Dr. Fritz Zens while farmers were cutting hay.

“When I got into the barn there were flames everywhere,” said a farmhand who wished to remain anonymous. “I jumped into a tractor to try and get it out of there. By the time I got it in gear, the baler on the back of the tractor was on fire. So I jumped off and ran.”

More to come…

