All four Alberni Valley fire departments responded to a barn fire on McCoy Lake Road on Thursday, July 16. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Hobby farm burns on McCoy Lake Road

Fire started while farmers were cutting hay

All four Alberni Valley fire departments are currently responding to a barn fire on McCoy Lake Road.

The fire reportedly started on a hobby farm owned by Dr. Fritz Zens while farmers were cutting hay.

“When I got into the barn there were flames everywhere,” said a farmhand who wished to remain anonymous. “I jumped into a tractor to try and get it out of there. By the time I got it in gear, the baler on the back of the tractor was on fire. So I jumped off and ran.”

More to come…

A barn burned down on a hobby farm on McCoy Lake Road on Thursday, July 16. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

