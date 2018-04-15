Hockey fans pause to reflect in front of a memorial honouring the victims of the Humboldt Broncos hockey bus crash in Saskatchewan on April 6. The memorial and vigil were organized by the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Hockey fans pack Alberni Multiplex to remember Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims

More than $5,500 was raised in donations.

More than 800 people packed the Coulson Arena side of the Alberni Valley Multiplex on April 12 to honour the victims of the Humboldt Broncos’ hockey team bus crash.

Port Alberni’s Junior A hockey team, the BCHL Alberni Valley Bulldogs, organized the vigil as an opportunity for the public to gather and pay their respects to the 16 people who died and 13 people who were injured in the Saskatchewan crash.

“It’s tough to find the words sometimes,” Bulldogs’ head coach and general manager Matt Hughes said. “This is one of those things that hits home for a lot of us. Whatever you may be thinking about this…the thing I keep coming back to is this: if you have someone in your life, whether it be a family member or significant other that you love, make sure they know. Take advantage of it, because you never know when you’re not going to be able to.”

More than $5,500 was raised, which will go towards those affected by the crash, said Bulldogs’ director of business operations, Tali Campbell.

 

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ hockey president Ron Paulson’s voice breaks with emotion as he describes his own experiences travelling on hockey team buses, Thursday, April 12 at the AV Multiplex during a vigil for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

At least 1,000 people packed the Coulson Arena at the AV Multiplex for a vigil honouring the victims of the Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash, Thursday, April 12. The public event was organized by the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

