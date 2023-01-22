A rabbit enjoys its playtime at the Bunny Style Hotel in Hong Kong, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023. With the lifting of COVID restrictions, Hong Kongers are traveling again and some of those who keep rabbits at pets are booking them into a rabbit resort where they are fed, exercised and pampered with spa treatments. The Lunar New Year of the Rabbit is shining a particular spotlight on the popularity of the animals in the crowded city of tiny apartments. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

A rabbit enjoys its playtime at the Bunny Style Hotel in Hong Kong, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023. With the lifting of COVID restrictions, Hong Kongers are traveling again and some of those who keep rabbits at pets are booking them into a rabbit resort where they are fed, exercised and pampered with spa treatments. The Lunar New Year of the Rabbit is shining a particular spotlight on the popularity of the animals in the crowded city of tiny apartments. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)

Hong Kong pet rabbits enjoy bunny resort while owners away

Luxury bunny resort fully booked over Lunar New Year, says owner

Rabbits scamper around a play area in a climate-controlled building in suburban Hong Kong, some climbing a castle made of wood while others explore a cotton tunnel.

In one of the world’s most densely populated cities, where most apartments range from small to miniscule, rabbits are popular pets.

And when their owners are away, there are rabbit lovers ready to look after their lonely pets at Bunny Style, a luxury rabbit resort.

That’s especially evident this month, as the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Hong Kong is spurring a surge in travel for the Lunar New Year to welcome the Year of the Rabbit.

Donna Li, the owner of Bunny Style, said she’s fully booked for the holiday and keeps her charges happy with regular exercise, parties, spa treatments and lots of hay.

“We aim to provide a secure environment,” Li said.

Li, who has two pet rabbits of her own, set up Bunny Style in June, starting with just a playroom offering space to hop and relief from Hong Kong’s hot, humid weather.

“To begin with, my idea was mainly about setting up a safe indoor play space with a suitable temperature for rabbits,” Li said.

As the government began lifting COVID-19 restrictions in September, Li sensed a need and swiftly set up boarding facilities. They were full over Christmas and Li has already begun taking bookings for Easter.

With 15 rabbits, Li and her staff will be busy over the holiday, the most important in the Chinese calendar. Apart from feeding — some owners order special vegetable cakes in advance — there are hair-brushing, nail trimming and exercising to be managed.

“I think rabbits understand what people say. They can sense whether we are being nice to them and look after them well,” Li said. “And so when I look after them, I talk to them a lot, telling them how beautiful and cute they are.”

A livestream and video clips are also provided, “so we knew that our rabbit was out actively hopping and enjoying itself,” said Rainbow Li, who found Bunny Style on the internet and boarded her rabbit while she and her partner traveled over Christmas.

Bunny Style charges about $15 per night, including half an hour of supervised play time. Beauty treatments and special menu items are extra.

The animals’ popularity in Hong Kong has inevitably led to some owners finding they’ve bit off more than they can chew. For that, there are shelters such as Tolobunny, set up in 2015 and dedicated to finding new homes for abandoned rabbits, often at public adoption events.

Spokesperson Bridget Ng is already anticipating a surge of calls to the shelter’s 24-hour rescue hotline in the months after the new year. Already, its volunteers are temporarily housing 42 rabbits given up by their owners.

“Our observation is that throughout the year, especially at festive holidays like Valentine’s Day, Easter or Christmas, there are more people who want to keep rabbits, but after a few months, there will be more abandoned rabbits,” Ng said.

Homeless dogs and cats still get more care, but “I hope there will be more attention and resources for all kinds of abandoned animals,” founder Winky Cheng said.

___

This story has been corrected to show that rabbits were provided with hay, not carrots.

Alice Fung And Karmen Li, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsHong KongLunar New Year

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
L.A. mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest
Next story
Spiritual beliefs of Indigenous people valid grounds for gov’t decisions, Supreme Court confirms

Just Posted

The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Stn. 39 vessel Alberni Responder leaves Alberni Harbour on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 enroute to assisting the Canadian Coast Guard tow a broken down fishing vessel into port. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Royal Canadian Marine SAR vessel aids Coast Guard, BC Ambulance with pair of calls

Terell Safadi will be performing at the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni on Saturday, Jan. 28. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room presents weekend of comedy, music

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is congratulated by teammates after stopping the Calgary Flames in the shootout to win 2-1 in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. When did the Canadiens last win the Stanley Cup? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

Carter Duperron elevates his opponent during the Campbell River Invitational. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni wrestlers face tough competition at Campbell River invitational