B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Forests Minister knocked to ground near Legislature; Horgan calls for witnesses

Minister Katrine Conroy was hurt while walking home from B.C. Legislature

The premier is calling for any witnesses to come forward to Victoria police after his forests minister was allegedly assault on Tuesday (Dec. 7).

“I’m very upset my friend Minister Katrine Conroy was knocked to the ground & hurt last night walking home from the Legislature,” Horgan tweeted Wednesday evening. “Kat’s one of the toughest people I know & she’ll continue working hard for people. I encourage any potential witnesses to please contact (Victoria police).”

Victoria police said they received the report Wednesday of Conroy being knocked to the ground by an unknown person.

“The Minister suffered non-life-threatening injuries and later attended hospital for medical treatment,” police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

“A Good Samaritan may have helped the minister during or after the incident. We are asking to speak with that person.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 250-995-7654, extension 1. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCity of Victoria

Previous story
B.C. giving $1 million to wildfire-ravaged Lytton to help with recovery
Next story
‘They were there to kill’: B.C. woman tells story of how her dog was killed by 2 pit bulls

Just Posted

Vocalist Elise Boulanger will join pianist Sarah Wood for their Nights B4 the Nights B4 holiday tour at Char’s Landing, Dec. 12, 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Vocalist Elise Boulanger brings holiday show to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions accepts several gifts from Dave Grant and Laurie Money of the Port Alberni Twinning Society. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni and Abashiri, Japan mark 35 years of sisterhood

An illustration by Port Alberni artist Ilya Treleaven. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Shop late at Mistletoe Market in Port Alberni

The Sunshine Club Quilters present 75 placemats to Janet Deakin (far left), Meals on Wheels coordinator. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Sunshine Club Quilters eager to resume relationship with Meals on Wheels in Port Alberni