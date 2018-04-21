Horgan speaks of government’s successes to ‘friends’ at CUPE BC convention

CUPE BC president Paul Faoro said was first time a B.C. premier addressed convention in some time

British Columbia Premier John Horgan sang his government’s praises as he addressed the annual convention for members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

On the New Democrat record, Horgan listed a number of changes that affected CUPE BC.

Those amendments include expanding health-care coverage for paramedics who experience post-traumatic stress disorder, raising the minimum wage and plans to launch the first review of the B.C. Labour code in 15 years.

Horgan, who was the keynote speaker at the Vancouver convention, noted that five government members had also been CUPE members.

He quipped that the convention seemed like an NDP caucus meeting, with 11 cabinet ministers and eight other MLAs in attendance.

CUPE BC president Paul Faoro says it was the first time a B.C. premier had addressed the convention in recent memory.

Horgan was not available to media after his speech.

The Canadian Press

