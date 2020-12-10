Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)

The BC SPCA is ready to start accepting adoption applications for seized horses coming from horrifying conditions on a Princeton farm in September.

The organization now has legal guardianship for the 97 rescued animals, ensuring they don’t have to go back to their original owner, who left the animals abnormally thin from a lack of food.

In total, 27 horses, 46 puppies, 21 adult dogs and three cats were rescued by BC SPCA special constables. Several animals later died.

Those who want to adopt one of the recovered horses can fill out an application here.

READ MORE: 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

READ MORE: Two of 27 horses dead from Princeton farm seizure

@janelle_swift

janelle.swift@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.