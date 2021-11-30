Police secure the scene where they allege a suspected bank robber fled to a residential area and took hostages in Edmonton, Alta., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Hostage freed, suspect dead after man flees into Edmonton home after bank robbery

Police say man entered a home on the city’s north side that was ‘not associated to him’

A hostage situation in Edmonton that began when a man was allegedly fleeing a bank robbery has ended with the lone hostage released, and the suspect dead.

Police said late Monday afternoon that the man had entered a home on the city’s north side that was “not associated to him” and took an unknown number of hostages.

The bank robbery, they said, happened several blocks away.

In a news release later in the evening, police say the lone female hostage was released unharmed at around 5:30 p.m. after efforts by professional negotiators.

Police then entered the residence at approximately 6 p.m. and found the 36-year-old male suspect dead.

They say there were no others in the home.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

