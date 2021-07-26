Hot summer days in the forecast this week on Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issues special weather statement

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising about high temperatures in the forecast later this week. (Black Press file photo)

Vancouver Island residents are being advised of hot days ahead this week.

Environment Canada issued a series of special weather statements on Monday, July 26, noting that a high-pressure ridge will bring high temperatures as the week goes on. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 29-31, are anticipated to be the hottest, in the high 20s near the water and in the low 30s inland. Inland areas of Vancouver Island are expected to be some of B.C.’s hot spots this coming week.

Environment Canada reminds residents to watch for effects of heat illness and recommends that people drink plenty of water, even when they’re not thirsty, and try to stay in cool places where possible.

