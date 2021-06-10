House burns on Third Avenue in Port Alberni

Fire crews from Port Alberni and surrounding regions respond to a house on fire next to Dog Mountain Brewing on Third Avenue, June 10, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY SUSAN ROTH)

Fire crews from Port Alberni and neighbouring volunteer fire departments are responding to a fire in a house on Third Avenue near Athol Street.

The call came in at approximately 2:40 p.m. The house is located next to Dog Mountain Brewing.

Third Avenue is blocked off at Argyle Street to allow fire crews space to knock down the fire. Please avoid the area.