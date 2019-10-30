Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a fire in the Burma Road area of Nanaimo. First responders were called out at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 after reports of a structure fire. (CHRIS BUSH/News Bulletin)

House extensively damaged by fire in north Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to fire call at Burma Road at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

Occupants of a north-end house are safe, but a fire has damaged their house and Burma Road could be closed for hours following the blaze, says Nanaimo Fire Rescue.

Firefighters and emergency crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a Tim Doyle, Nanaimo Fire Rescue deputy chief of operations, crews arrived on scene to a fully involved structure fire. Due to heavy fire conditions, firefighters mounted a defensive attack, working to control the fire, smoke from which could be seen from a distance of several kilometres.

All occupants of the house – a woman and four children – were able to make it out safely and were being checked over by B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Doyle, who appeared with a kitten rescued from the fire and wrapped in a flannel blanket, said two other pets had not been accounted for.

Firefighters had to lay about 200 metres of hose lines about from a fire hydrant on Laguna Way and connect two fire trucks to relay water up the long driveway on the property to attack the fire. The water supply lines and fire apparatus occupying Burma Road were expected to keep the section of road closed for up to five hours.

The extent of the damage is currently not known. Nanaimo Fire Rescue fire prevention officer are on scene to investigate the cause once the conditions are safe.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Previous story
Island Corridor Foundation ‘cautiously optimistic’ about rail line reactivation
Next story
Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Just Posted

Port Alberni dog owners looking for more off leash options

Dog park ‘not suitable’ for some dogs

Port Alberni fans show the love for Vancouver Canucks’ alumni

2019 Canucks’ Toyota Tundra Tour draws hundreds on Island stop

ARTS AROUND: Bring colour to your life with art council fundraiser

Rollin Art Centre is looking for artisans and crafters to take part in this year’s Mistletoe Market

‘Living’ tree masks a cultural marvel at Port Alberni farm

Cedars will one day consume carver’s ephemeral artwork

Tsawaayuus-Rainbow Gardens opens first of two expansions in Port Alberni

12 new long-term care units are already occupied

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Island Corridor Foundation ‘cautiously optimistic’ about rail line reactivation

The province is currently completing its rail assessment

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

House extensively damaged by fire in north Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to fire call at Burma Road at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

No change for Sunday’s ‘fall back’ or next ‘spring forward’

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

Missing mushroom picker found deceased near Campbell River

A mushroom picker reported missing in the Campbell River area on Oct.… Continue reading

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

Most Read