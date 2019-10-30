House extensively damaged by fire in north Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to fire call at Burma Road at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a fire in the Burma Road area of Nanaimo. First responders were called out at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 after reports of a structure fire. (CHRIS BUSH/News Bulletin)

Occupants of a north-end house are safe, but a fire has damaged their house and Burma Road could be closed for hours following the blaze, says Nanaimo Fire Rescue.

Firefighters and emergency crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a Tim Doyle, Nanaimo Fire Rescue deputy chief of operations, crews arrived on scene to a fully involved structure fire. Due to heavy fire conditions, firefighters mounted a defensive attack, working to control the fire, smoke from which could be seen from a distance of several kilometres.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance, RCMP on scene major house fire on Burma Rd in north Nanaimo. No word yet on extent of damage. #Nanaimo #fire @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/gjLQFxsxoM — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) October 30, 2019

All occupants of the house – a woman and four children – were able to make it out safely and were being checked over by B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Doyle, who appeared with a kitten rescued from the fire and wrapped in a flannel blanket, said two other pets had not been accounted for.

Firefighters had to lay about 200 metres of hose lines about from a fire hydrant on Laguna Way and connect two fire trucks to relay water up the long driveway on the property to attack the fire. The water supply lines and fire apparatus occupying Burma Road were expected to keep the section of road closed for up to five hours.

The extent of the damage is currently not known. Nanaimo Fire Rescue fire prevention officer are on scene to investigate the cause once the conditions are safe.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance, RCMP on scene major house fire on Burma Rd in north Nanaimo. No word yet on extent of damage. All occupants safe and being looked after by paramedics on scene.#Nanaimo #fire @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/NubmCsjhJ6 — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) October 30, 2019

