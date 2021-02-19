A man died in a house fire at the Ahousaht First Nation reserve on Feb. 17, 2021. (BP File Image)

House fire claims life of one man in Ahousaht

Investigation underway as tight-knit community mourns, foul play not suspected

A house fire in Ahousaht First Nation has claimed the life of one man, RCMP report.

The fire started Feb. 17 around 2 p.m. RCMP were called to the scene where about two-dozen community members were trying to help extinguish the flames. Despite their efforts, one body was found in the home. He is believed to be the sole occupant. No one else was injured.

Ahousaht First Nation has a reserve on Flores Island, a half-hour boat ride north of Tofino.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. At this time no foul play is suspected.

“This is a very tight-knit community and this tragedy has affected every community member along with the first responders who assisted in putting out the fire,” said Tofino Detachment commander Sgt. Todd Pebernat said in a press release.

“The Nuu-Chah-Nulth Health Services have been on island providing mental health and traditional healing services to those who were affected by this fire”

To protect the privacy of the individual, his name is not being released or confirmed by either the RCMP, or the BC Coroners Service which is investigating the death.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

Fatal Fire

