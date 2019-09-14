A black bear was locked inside a vehicle on Sept. 13 in Port Moody until police and conservation officers responded. (Port Moody Police)

‘How does it even happen?’: Bear locks itself inside vehicle in Port Moody

It was apparent the suspect had gained entry with his ‘bear’ hands

“How does it even happen? How does a bear get into somebody’s car, then lock the door?”

In a video posted by Port Moody Police on Twitter, a resident asks this question while shining a light on a surprising scene on Sept. 13.

In the early morning hours, police were called to a residence on Ioco Road for a “theft from auto in progress.”

A black bear had somehow locked itself in a vehicle.

“Upon arrival, members quickly determined the home owners had captured the want to be thief in the car and the suspect was actively trying to escape,” said Acting Sgt. Rob Degoey in a release.

“As members arrived on scene to assist with containment it was apparent the suspect had gained entry with his bear hands.”

BC Conservation officers also responded and “after careful planning and determining the thief made an honest mistake, the door was opened and the suspect was released without charges.”

The video posted to Twitter shows the bear causing damage to the interior of the vehicle, but Degoey said “the suspect was unharmed and free to embrace its new found freedom.”

READ MORE: Salmon Arm man survives head-on crash that totals car, kills bear

Jokes aside, Degoey reminded residents to keep their doors locked.

“These incidents are rare but remind us to keep our car doors locked, as well as garbage containers secured at all times,” he said.

In June 2013 a Maple Ridge family also posted a video to YouTube that shows a black bear breaking into their truck.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge family records bear opening truck doors

If you encounter a bear you believe to be aggressive call 911.


