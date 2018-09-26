How to get your B.C. referendum package if you’re going to be away

Elections BC is set to send out mail-in ballots from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20 on electoral reform

Elections BC is reminding snowbirds and others who will be away to plan ahead to vote in the upcoming referendum on electoral reform.

From Oct. 22 to Nov. 20, residents will receive a mail-in ballot on whether to replace B.C.’s current First Past the Post voting system with one of three new systems of proportional representation: Dual Member Proportional (DMP), Mixed Member Proportional (MMP), and Rural-Urban Proportional (RUP).

READ MORE: Voter registration push begins for B.C. referendum

READ MORE: Premier John Horgan ponders debate on voting system changes

People who are away should provide Elections BC with a mailing address where they can receive their voting package.

New voters and voters who have moved or changed their name are encouraged to register or update their information online.

Come early October, the non-partisan Office of the Legislature will begin producing over 3.25 million personally addressed voting packages – one for every registered voter in B.C.

Completed voting packages must be received by Elections BC no later than 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

WATCH: How to start thinking about a new voting system

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BREAKING: River recuse underway near Port Alberni

Just Posted

BREAKING: River recuse underway near Port Alberni

Port Alberni emergency crews are on scene at the Sproat River where… Continue reading

VALLEY SENIORS: Don Bryant’s loyalty to Royal Canadian Legion shines through

Former president of Port Alberni’s Royal Canadian Legion celebrated his 90th birthday last month

Shooters come back from behind for second Alberni Ladies League win

Bombers sit at the top of the standings for Port Alberni’s Ladies Non-Contact Hockey League

Wind-up on the way for Alberni Men’s Golf Club

The weather looks promising for Sunday, Sept. 30

ARTS AROUND: Learn watercolour basics at Port Alberni workshop

Victoria artist Joanne Thomas will host one-day workshop

Alberni Teens Can Rock band Stranger Than Fiction releases first single

Port Alberni group has been performing since 2016

How to get your B.C. referendum package if you’re going to be away

Elections BC is set to send out mail-in ballots from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20 on electoral reform

Scientists spot endangered whale not seen in Canadian waters for decades

The sei whale, one of the fastest marine mammals in the world, is part of the same family as blue and fin whales

B.C. rent increases capped to inflation, 2.5% for 2019

Landlords have to apply to exceed cap for renovations, repairs

Take 2: NEB wants to hear your thoughts on Trans Mountain pipeline

Regulator restarts consultation process after court slammed its report in major ruling for project

Trudeau says Trump told him not to worry about tariffs if NAFTA gets renegotiated

Ambassaor says Ottawa won’t sign if Canada subjected to U.S. tariffs under guise of national security

Review upholds discipline ruling into former B.C. police chief

Frank Elsner found to have committed eight acts of misconduct while on the job

Mystery of dead birds in B.C. city solved

Raptor expert says birds were being chased by predator, didn’t recover upon hitting concrete

VIDEO: John Gibbons’ time is up as Blue Jays manager

Gibbons won’t return in 2019 after spending 11 seasons over two separate tenures as team manager

Most Read