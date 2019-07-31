The Huawei logo displayed at the main office of Chinese tech giant Huawei in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Poland’s Internal Security Agency has charged a Chinese manager at Huawei in Poland and one of its own former officers with espionage against Poland on behalf of China. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Huawei 5G wireless decision to wait until after vote: Canada

The issue arises as Canada and China are locked in a political dispute

Canadians won’t find out until after this fall’s federal election whether Chinese tech giant Huawei can provide equipment for the country’s next-generation 5G wireless network, Canada’s public safety minister said Tuesday.

Ralph Goodale said Canada needs more information from the United States about the nature of the potential security threat posed by the state-owned company. The election is Oct. 21.

Goodale commented after Canada and its Five Eyes intelligence allies wrapped up a meeting Tuesday that began with divisions over whether to let Huawei supply the equipment for the 5G system. The United States and Australia have banned Huawei, citing concerns it is an organ of Chinese military intelligence — a charge the company denies.

The issue arises as Canada and China are locked in a political dispute. China’s imprisonment of two Canadians is being seen as retaliation for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s decision to arrest Huawei senior executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition warrant.

READ MORE: Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Grades 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Just Posted

VALLEY SENIORS: Alberni Ambassadors promote Alberni Valley for tourists

Group of volunteers has been promoting Alberni Valley for more than 15 years

Picnic in the park reunites Port Alberni refugees, sponsors

Three young families welcomed to Port Alberni since 2016

Woodland Village tenants in Port Alberni say no to condos

Port Alberni redevelopment keys on condominiums to increase units

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Sproat Lake residents oppose cannapark proposal

Right idea, wrong place, residents tell Wild Coast Canna

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

B.C. Grades 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Island Health issues overdose advisory for Nanaimo and Parksville

Health authority offers strategies for safer drug consumption

‘The Amazing Race Canada’ comes to Vancouver Island

Stops include Deep Bay Marine Field Station, WildPlay Element Parks and Horne Lake Caves

Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Vancouver-based firm to add traditional ride-hailing across Metro Vancouver by this fall

Denman Island cable ferry shedding plastic into the ocean

BC Ferries notes a manufacturer’s defect with cable coating; beach clean-up planned for weekend

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Most Read