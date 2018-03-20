Human remains found in Campbell River in February under investigation as a homicide

In mid-February, RCMP announced that human remains had been located in a rural area of Campbell River.

An autopsy was conducted and through investigation the remains were positively identified as 21-year-old Joshua Munro.

The circumstances of Munro’s death is being treated as a homicide and the Campbell River Serious Crime Unit has conduct of the investigation. Police believe this is a targeted incident and the general public is not considered to be at risk.

The family has been notified and they are requesting their privacy be respected.

“This is a major investigation that will take time to follow-up on leads and uncover all facts surrounding the death of Joshua,” says Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk of the Campbell River Detachment. “To avoid jeopardizing the investigation, we cannot give additional information at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221