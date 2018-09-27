Human remains found in Duncan

Police are investigating after human remains were found near the dike at the end of Access Road in Duncan on Wednesday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Police are investigating after being called to a report that human remains were found on Sept. 26.

Just before noon Wednesday, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to the dike near the York and Beverly traffic circle in Duncan after receiving reports of the remains found in a cornfield.

The BC Coroners Service was called to assist in determining the identity of the deceased.

At this time, it is too early to determine whether any criminality was involved in the person’s death, police said.

The area is well-known as a place where homeless people camp. Firefighters called to the area in the past to put out brush blazes have had to dodge numerous needles and other drug paraphernalia discarded on the sides of the dike.

It is close to the main offices for School District 79, and Warmland homeless shelter.

MORE: Firefighters dodge discarded needles at Duncan brush blaze

MORE: Cowichan Valley school district’s homeless addict problem