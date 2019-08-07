(Black Press Media files)

Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemgelsky remain on the run

The human remains found near The Pas, in central Manitoba, are not connected to two B.C. fugitives, RCMP said Wednesday

The remains were found near the University College of the North on Tuesday night.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed they were unconnected to the hunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky who are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck and remain suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Dease in northern B.C.

The Pas is about 700 kilometres to the southwest of Gillam, the location of the last confirmed sighting of the two murder suspects on July 22.

On Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP said their dive team found several items “directly linked to the suspects” on the shoreline of the Nelson River on Friday, nine kilometres from where Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, dumped a stolen, torched SUV on July 22.

READ MORE: Sighting of B.C. fugitives near Moose Jaw, Sask. ‘not credible’, says RCMP

READ MORE: RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire crews extinguish blaze in Port Alberni home

Just Posted

BREAKING: Bodies of Alberni murder suspects found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

Alberni softball player heading to Africa on cross-cultural sports mission

Emma Gingras joins Grow the Game Uganda team

Fire crews extinguish blaze in Port Alberni home

No one was in the Seventh Avenue house when the fire started

Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemgelsky remain on the run

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Exploring the other Alberni Valley Lookout

The Sproat Lake Fire Lookout overlooks the lake from a hilltop

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

Whitehorse pilot, B.C. geologist killed after plane crashes in the Yukon

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

Warning goes out to Cowichan Lake boaters of new hazards as extreme dry conditions set to force pumping over weir

Water levels could drop 20 inches if pumping plans move forward

Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Two heat records broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

Wildfire in the South Okanagan grows to 600 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

Traffic flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C.

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Most Read