Hundreds tour naval ship docked in Port Alberni

John Mullins gives visitors a tour of the CH-148 helicopter on board the HMCS Ottawa on Aug. 13. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Greer Shak gets suited up on board the HMCS Ottawa while Emery Shak watches and waits her turn. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A line of visitors forms outside of SanTerm Berth three during tours of the HMCS Ottawa on Saturday, Aug. 13. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Visitors touring the HMCS Ottawa check out some of the computer systems on board on Aug. 13. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Eric Grabb, visiting from Comox, tries on some diving gear aboard the HMCS Ottawa. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Nathan Schmidt (age three) sits in a CH-148 helicopter on the HMCS Ottawa during a public tour on Saturday, Aug. 13. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 president Al Mooney (centre) was presented with a plaque from Chief Petty Officer First Class Steve Sheffar, coxswain on the HMCS Ottawa. Commander Sam Patchell also presented him with a cap with the ship’s logo. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni residents and visitors were treated to a tour of a naval ship that was docked on the waterfront last weekend.

More than 1,000 people came out to tour the HMCS Ottawa while it was docked at SanTerm Berth 3 on Harbour Road. Visitors checked out different stations on the ship, including the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter on board.

Crew members from the HMCS Ottawa also took time to visit the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 on Saturday evening, conversing with branch members and playing pool.

The ship departed on Monday morning. Its home port is is CFB Esquimalt, near Victoria.

