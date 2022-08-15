Hundreds tour naval ship docked in Port Alberni

Port Alberni residents and visitors were treated to a tour of a naval ship that was docked on the waterfront last weekend.
More than 1,000 people came out to tour the HMCS Ottawa while it was docked at SanTerm Berth 3 on Harbour Road. Visitors checked out different stations on the ship, including the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter on board.
Crew members from the HMCS Ottawa also took time to visit the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 on Saturday evening, conversing with branch members and playing pool.
The ship departed on Monday morning. Its home port is is CFB Esquimalt, near Victoria.