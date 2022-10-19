Heavy machinery clears washed-up buildings and rubble in the harbour in Burnt Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. An initial estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. suggests hurricane Fiona did $660 million in insured damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Heavy machinery clears washed-up buildings and rubble in the harbour in Burnt Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. An initial estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. suggests hurricane Fiona did $660 million in insured damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Hurricane Fiona most costly extreme weather event ever recorded in Atlantic Canada

Estimate puts the storm’s insured damages at $660 million

An initial estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. suggests hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says the storm was the most costly extreme weather event ever recorded in Atlantic Canada in terms of insured damages based on the estimate provided by CatIQ.

It added that many of those affected by the storm were located in high-risk flood areas and floodplains where residential flood insurance coverage is not available.

As a result, the bureau says the overwhelming majority of costs for the disaster will be borne by government.

The storm made landfall in Nova Scotia on Sept. 24 and ripped through the region, knocking out power to more than 500,000 customers in the Maritimes.

The bureau says the storm also washed at least 20 homes into the ocean.

RELATED: B.C.’s flooding was ‘most costly’ severe weather event ever for province: insurance experts

hurricaneinsurance

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau guarantees Canada will meet its emissions target this time
Next story
Drivers urged to ‘Shift into Winter’ when heading out on B.C. roads

Just Posted

Barbara Bourget is a dancer and the co-founder of Kokoro Dance. (PHOTO COURTESY CHRIS RANDLE)
B.C. butoh dancer inducted into Canadian dance hall of fame

Port Alberni’s RCMP station on Morton Street. GOOGLE EARTH PHOTO
Port Alberni RCMP, community partners tackle youth violence

Jane Atherton is the new chairperson for the North Island College board of governors. Photo supplied
North Island College selects new board of governors chair

Alberni Valley Salvation Army staff and volunteers prepare some of the more than 250 Thanksgiving Day meals served at the Bread of Life and from the Army’s food truck. A fundraiser set up to raise $2,500 needed to put on the dinner did not meet its goal, Colin Minions said. (PHOTO COURTESY FAYDRA ARSENAULT)
Hundreds of meals served to Port Alberni’s most vulnerable on Thanksgiving