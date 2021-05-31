The proposed “Mothers’ Centre” on Kendall Avenue in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY HUU-AY-AHT FIRST NATIONS)

The proposed “Mothers’ Centre” on Kendall Avenue in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY HUU-AY-AHT FIRST NATIONS)

Huu-ay-aht First Nations prepare to build Oomiiqsu, a unique centre for mothers and children

Centre will include childcare centre, live-in housing units for young families

Huu-ay-aht First Nations and BC Housing have partnered to develop a unique, creative and culturally appropriate Mother Centre to keep Indigenous families together.

On May 25, Port Alberni city council voted to approve the zoning amendments and official community plan amendments for Oomiiqsu Mother Centre. The facility, located on 4305 Kendall Avenue, will provide housing and support services for Indigenous mothers and children. Oomiiqsu is the Nuu-chah-nulth word for “mother.”

Development planner Brian McLoughlin explained that Oomiiqsu will be a two-storey building with 16 living units, in addition to child-care spaces, administration offices and meeting rooms. Twelve of these units will be shared units, while four will be independent.

“The intent of the development is to address those existing gaps in child and family services,” said McLoughlin.

In 2016, Huu-ay-aht First Nations formed a panel to explore and recommend changes and improvements to child and family services for Huu-ay-aht families. The panel provided a report with 30 recommendations, and the Mothers’ Centre came out of these recommendations.

READ MORE: Huu-ay-aht First Nations commits $400k to help children

During a City of Port Alberni public hearing on May 13, Huu-ay-aht councillor Edward Johnson said that there is an over-representation of Indigenous children in care. According to the 2016 Canadian census, Indigenous children represented only 7.7 percent of all children under the age of 15 in Canada, but accounted for more than 50 percent of children in foster care.

“That statistic speaks for itself,” said Johnson. “This is a new model of care that’s going to bring more children home. It’s going to keep families together and it’s going to reduce those traumas to families.”

During the public hearing Oomiiqsu received several letters of support, including letters from the Port Alberni RCMP, School District 70, Island Health and a number of First Nations.

Oomiiqsu will provide a facility for mothers and their children (12 and under) to live in and receive wrap-around supports. The facility will provide a wide range of services, safe housing, mentorship and learning opportunities and supported and safe childcare. Oomiiqsu is based on traditional Huu-ay-aht teachings, with a focus on healing from intergenerational trauma through access to on-site programs and individual and group support. Elders and other community members will teach Nuu-chah-nulth language and share traditions, ceremonies, songs, drumming, dance, crafts and traditional food.

Huu-ay-aht will also operate its child and family wellness department from the location.

“It’s going to be more than four walls and a ceiling,” said Johnson. “It’s going to create healing, not only for Huu-ay-aht but for Nuu-chah-nulth and other surrounding nations.”

Oomiiqsu will also include a child care centre. On May 19, the province announced that it would be providing more than $700,000 in funding to BC Housing and Huu-ay-aht to create 24 child-care spaces at Oomiiqsu.

READ MORE: Port Alberni receives provincial funding for child-care spaces

For the child care centre, priority will be given to children living in Oomiiqsu. But Shannon Zimmerman, director of child and family wellness, says any empty spaces would be opened up to other Indigenous families, then to the general community.

“This program has given a lot of hope to the community,” Zimmerman said during the May 13 public hearing. “This means a lot to Nuu-chah-nulth families overall.”

BC Housing is the landowner and project funder, while Huu-ay-aht will operate and manage the facility. Tara Schmidt, BC Housing development manager, said that BC Housing chose the Kendall Avenue location largely because of its proximity to services. It is located on a public transit line and many amenities (such as Echo Centre and Bob Dailey Stadium) are within walking distance.

Construction is set to begin soon and is estimated to take 16 months.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

IndigenousPort Alberni

Previous story
Summer job time in B.C. cause for wariness, Better Business Bureau says
Next story
Otis the llama, honourary mascot of Malahat gun range, found dead

Just Posted

The proposed “Mothers’ Centre” on Kendall Avenue in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY HUU-AY-AHT FIRST NATIONS)
Huu-ay-aht First Nations prepare to build Oomiiqsu, a unique centre for mothers and children

Centre will include childcare centre, live-in housing units for young families

The pride flag will have to be flown digitally for 2021 celebrations this August. (Langley Advance Times files)
Port Alberni celebrates Pride with week of virtual events

Pride flag to fly at various locations around town

Alberni Brewing Company co-owner Heather Welsh said seeing restaurant full of people on May 26 was exciting. The craft brewery was open less than a week when B.C.’s provincial health officer imposed ‘circuit-breaker’ closures in late March to try and stop rising COVID-19 case numbers. (PHOTO COURTESY HEATHER WELSH)
Port Alberni restaurants relieved to open doors for indoor dining again

Owners thank staff, community for support during tough COVID-19 ‘circuit-breaker’

John Mayba of Cycle Alberni wears one of the new Go By Bike t-shirts that are available during Go By Bike week from May 31 to June 6. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Cycle Alberni encourages cyclists to get and out ride for Go By Bike week

Go By Bike Week is scheduled for May 31 to June 6

Port Alberni’s BCHL ownership team is bringing a Junior B hockey team to the city for 2021-22. (SCREENSHOT)
Port Alberni joins Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League with new team

Port Alberni Bombers cleared for takeoff in 2021

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

(Black Press file photo).
14-year-old Campbell River teen lost to suspected overdose

RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigating

The ‘Locks of Love’ fence at Wally Creek is no more as the ministry of transportation and infrastructure removed the unpopular litter magnet on May 21. (Anne-Marie Gosselin photo)
Pacific Rim litter problem unlocked by removing Locks of Love fence

Wally Creek barricade removed due to ongoing pile-up of trash along Highway 4 to Tofino-Ucluelet

A sign is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school

The remains of 215 Indigenous children were found on the grounds of the former school

(Stock photo)
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province

Only the territory of Nunavut will have a higher minimum wage

Two vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sit on a table at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Halifax on May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada to receive 2.9M vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech increase deliveries

Firms expected to deliver about 400,000 more doses a week than what was typical last month

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. teacher says students could be triggered by residential school discovery

Support needed as sadness in younger generations turning to anger, says youth mentor

Students need to be aware of summer employment scams. (File photo)
Summer job time in B.C. cause for wariness, Better Business Bureau says

Consumer watchdog encourages job applicants to do their homework on potential employers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read