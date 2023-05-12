Huu-ay-aht, Tseshaht First Nations agree to build first new hotel in Port Alberni since 1980

Wahmeesh Ken Watts, left, elected Chief Councillor with Tseshaht First Nation, and Evan Cook, Huu-ay-aht First Nations councillor, on May 11, 2023 announce a partnership between the nations to build a new hotel in the Alberni Valley. (MELISSA BIGMORE PHOTO)

The Huu-ay-aht Group of Businesses, Tseshaht First Nation and MasterBUILT Hotels Ltd. have partnered to build a Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham in Port Alberni. It will be the first new hotel built in Port Alberni since 1980.

Tseshaht First Nations Chief Councillor Wahmeesh (Ken Watts) said he is excited to work with Huu-ay-aht First Nations on this project. He believes the hotel will create a positive ripple effect for the entire region. “Tseshaht is proud to be partnering with MasterBUILT and our relatives of Huu-ay-aht First Nations as we move towards constructing a much-needed Microtel hotel within the City of Port Alberni,” Watts said.

“As we move on to the next phases of the amazing project, we know it will be supported by all as we address economic development, employment and training, accommodations, tourism and First Nations working together.”

Huu-ay-aht Councillor Evan Cook, who holds the economic development portfolio, echoed these sentiments during the May 11 announcement, pointing out the project will offer many benefits.

“This is a very exciting project that HGB (Huu-ay-aht Group of Businesses) has been working on for a number of years,” Cook said in a press release. “This partnership makes it possible to move forward on the Microtel, something that will benefit both nations and the Alberni Valley.

“Each of the partners brings our own unique perspective, and together we make this project stronger.”

The project will offer employment and training opportunities to both nations and Alberni Valley residents, while also providing economic diversification for both nations, he added.

MasterBUILT Hotels president and CEO David Donaldson said the company is excited to partner with Huu-ay-aht and Tseshaht nations to bring a brand new hotel to Port Alberni. “The Microtel Inn & Suites will raise the level of accommodation for both business and leisure travellers in the market, and more importantly, it will support economic growth in the local community for decades to come.”

The partnership plans to build and operate a 39,000-square-foot hotel featuring 76 rooms, a pool and water slide. The “microtel” will be designed to allow for future expansion.

MasterBUILT has a similar project in Oyster Bay, where they partnered with Stz’uminus First Nation and Coast Salish Development Corporation to open Oyster Bay Microtel Inn & Suites in July 2018.

The Huu-ay-aht, Tseshaht and MasterBUILT Hotels have been working on the plan for several years, but the coronavirus pandemic slowed progress. Now that restrictions have been lifted and the pandemic is waning, the project is back on track, a Huu-ay-aht spokesperson said.

Watts said the project could be considered an extension of an economic protocol the nations signed several years ago. When the Huu-ay-aht Group of Businesses approached the Tseshaht with the hotel idea “it was respectful, economically it made sense; not just the jobs that come with it but to work with them as a partner just made sense.”

The Alberni Valley is a hub for Nuu-chah-nulth people, not just for tourists moving through the area to the west coast of Vancouver Island, he added.

Watts said the region has needed a new hotel for a long time, and organizers of large events have experienced the challenge of finding sufficient accommodation for visitors.

“The Valley hasn’t had a hotel built since 1980 (the Best Western Barclay Hotel). I’ve heard from hockey clubs saying we really need a new hotel in the Valley,” he said.

The three partners are in the process of finalizing the location for the hotel and will make a further announcement once that is done.



