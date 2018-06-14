Hwy. 4 construction mishap causes eight-hour power outage in Tofino and Ucluelet

“Our infrastructure was damaged by rock hammering.”

A rogue boulder that came loose during rock blasting work being done along Highway 4 crashed into a B.C. Hydro pole Thursday morning, causing an eight-hour power outage on the West Coast of Vancouver Island, including Tofino and Ucluelet.

Roughly 4,200 Hydro customers were affected.

“Our infrastructure was damaged by rock hammering that was in close proximity to our transmission infrastructure as part of the Kennedy Hill Safety Imporvement project,” Hydro spokesperson Karla Louwers told the Westerly News referring to the federal and provincial government’s $38 million joint-project to straighten out a 1.6 kilometre stretch of Highway 4.

Louwers explained a “large boulder rolled into our transmission pole,” around 8:10 a.m. and caused a power line to detach, resulting in the outage.

“Our local crews responded. They assessed the scene immediately this morning and then our transmission crews, who have the correct equipment to work on those high-voltage transmission lines, travelled from Nanaimo to complete the repairs,” she said.

Those crews arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m and completed the repair at around 2:40 p.m. Power was restored at 4 p.m.

Louwers said Hydro and B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will review the incident to ensure the Kennedy Hill project’s impact on Hydro’s ability to serve its customers is minimized.

“We’ll continue to work together to minimize impacts like this in the future,” she said. “We’ll review the incident that happened today and if changes are needed or additional work needs to happen to minimize that impact, we’ll work together.”

The Westerly News has reached out to the Ministry for comment and will update this story as soon as new information is available.

Previous story
Extend sales tax to soft drinks, B.C. advisory group says

Just Posted

Hwy. 4 construction mishap causes eight-hour power outage in Tofino and Ucluelet

“Our infrastructure was damaged by rock hammering.”

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

PROGRESS 2018: West Coast General Hospital brings technology to ER

FirstNet is a first step to care at WCGH

PROGRESS 2018: ‘Tiny’ park homes may hold vast potential

Alberni-based developers blaze path to urban housing solution

PROGRESS 2018: What brings people to Port Alberni?

City, Welcome Wagon are finding answers from people moving to Alberni

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Top court to rule on accreditation of B.C. Christian university’s law school

Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of B.C. have said they would not license graduates from TWU

Macaroni-throwing man arrested on Vancouver Island

Incident occurred on Commercial Street in Nanaimo at about 3 a.m. on June 3

Crown appeals acquittal in dangerous driving collision death of B.C. dad

Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015

Vote for your favourite Miss BC contestant in the People’s Choice Awards

Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC pageant finale is July 2 in Fort Langley

Female dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

Specific location not confirmed

Extend sales tax to soft drinks, B.C. advisory group says

Province not extending PST, or scrapping homeowners grant

Police and fire departments praise free 24/7 helpline

One year anniversary of bc211 arrival on Vancouver Island

MLA speaks to high-risk sex offender’s placement in B.C. neighbourhood

Liberal Laurie Throness says ‘His place of residence is difficult to defend’

Most Read