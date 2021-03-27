Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. says it’s begun mailing COVID-19 rebate cheques “in small batches” to eligible customers, planning to send out more in the coming weeks.

Friday morning saw the first batch of cheques issued to approximately 30,000 customers. The province-wide distribution, originally slated for March 15, was delayed due to a cyber​​attack on a third-party vendor ICBC contracted to distribute the cheques.

“The safety and security of customers’ information remain our top priority. The event did not impact ICBC’s systems, which are secure,” the company said in a March 26 news release.

“There remains no indication that any information was obtained by unauthorized parties.”

A cyber attack investigation is still ongoing in Ontario, ICBC said. It is not yet clear whether the plan is to have the vendor issue the cheques.

