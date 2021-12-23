Ice jam forming on the Bulkley River on Dohler Flats (Deb Meissner photo)

Ice jam forming on the Bulkley River on Dohler Flats (Deb Meissner photo)

Ice jam threat prompts evacuation alert for northern B.C. community

Residents of Ebenezer Flats area adjacent to the Bulkley River are being warned to prepare to leave

An ice jam hazard on the Bulkley River has been updated to an evacuation alert for residents of the Ebenezer Flats area near Smithers.

The Town of Smithers, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and Village of Telkwa issued an ice jam hazard notice for all low-lying areas adjacent to the Bulkley River on Dec. 21.

The warning noted growing ice jams have established conditions for potential flooding.

Last night Dec. 22, the notice was upgraded with the regional district saying there was potential danger to life and health.

The new advisory encompasses the area of Viewmount Road N along the south side of Kidd Road to the end of Kidd Road and south along Viewmount Road N to the Bulkley River. It includes all the properties on Columbia Street, 22nd Avenue, and Bulkley Street.

Residents of those areas were advised to prepare to evacuate.

The original notice asked people to stay away from the river.

“It is recommended that residents exercise extreme caution or limit recreation near and around the river at this time,” the notice stated.

It also contains advice on preparing for property flooding:

“Take precautions to help prevent damage to your home, and ensure personal safety by: moving equipment and other belongings susceptible to water damage to higher ground; moving pets and livestock to a safe area; and gathering essential items such as food, water, medications, and immediate care needs to sustain you and your dependents for up to seven days.”

Contact during business hours for more information or support:

Regional District of Bulkley Nechako: 250-692-1553

Town of Smithers: 250-877-1183

Village of Telkwa:: 250-846-5212

Contact after regular business hours:

Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456 after hours for non-medical, non-RCMP emergencies.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Injured snowmobiler rescued near Klitsa Mountain
Next story
Alberta UCP holds Christmas party after health minister asked all to cancel plans

Just Posted

A Lifelabs employee speaks with a traveller who arrived at Vancouver International Airport, in the COVID-19 testing centre for arriving international passengers in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. All air travellers entering Canada, except for those coming from the U.S., are now required to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and isolate until they get their results, even if they are fully vaccinated against the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,046 COVID-19 cases; 1 death

Karen Freethy, third from right, protective services coordinator with the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, accepts a $500 donation and a number of teddy bears from members of the Port Alberni Toy Run, Dec. 13, 2021. The teddy bears will be included in care kits for children who may need to be evacuated in case of emergency. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Port Alberni Toy Run donations will help those who need it most this season

Totem 66 Spirit candidates: from left, Emma Fines, Kaitlyn Aston, Caiden Meyer, Maria Banman and Madeline Joseph have history and experience behind them as they stir up Alberni District Secondary Students in anticipation of Totem 66—whatever it may look like—in early 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
There’s no denying the spirit behind Alberni District Secondary’s Totem 66 tournament

People wait in an hours-long lineup for a PCR test at a Vancouver Coastal Health COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-up testing site, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees 2nd record-high number of new COVID cases in as many days; 6 deaths