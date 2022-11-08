An incident in which a man was found in medical distress in an RCMP cell in Duncan is under investigation. (Black Press Media stock photo)

An incident in which a man was found in medical distress in an RCMP cell in Duncan is under investigation. (Black Press Media stock photo)

IIO investigating incident of man found in distress in Duncan RCMP cells

Man found in medical distress in RCMP cell

  • Nov. 8, 2022 10:14 a.m.
  • News

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an incident in Duncan on Nov. 4 where a man sustained serious harm while in police custody.

Information provided by the RCMP states that at about 3:45 p.m. last Friday, a man was arrested reportedly without incident and lodged in North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment cells.

On Nov. 5, shortly after a video bail hearing, the man was found to be in medical distress in his cell.

Emergency Health Services transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.

The IIO, the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. which investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the man’s condition.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage regarding the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477, or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
West Coast First Nations, feds reach tentative understanding on vast offshore region
Next story
Victoria police seek footage after Sunday morning double stabbing

Just Posted

The Canadian Coast Guard ship John P. Tully has been used to bring scientists to explore a large seamount region off Vancouver Island. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Coast First Nations, feds reach tentative understanding on vast offshore region

Singer-songwriter Joëlle Rabu is a two-time Jessie Award winner and Juno nominee. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Musical duo brings big sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Kenn Whiteman of Port Alberni stands behind a table full of nutcrackers—only a fraction of his 260-piece collection. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Fine craftsmanship in a nutcracker leads to 45-year obsession for Port Alberni man

Alberni Pacific Division (APD) Sawmill, owned by Western Forest Products, is located on Port Alberni’s waterfront. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Western Forest Products shuts Alberni sawmill for six months