IIO recommends charges after B.C. man dies following arrest involving pepper spray

The man collapsed while being taken out of the police vehicle and into an ambulance, and died shortly after

B.C.’s police watchdog is recommending charges against RCMP officers after a man died shortly after being arrested in Prince George.

The charges involve issues related to the use of force by Mounties, as well as allegations of obstruction of justice where a video was deleted from a civilian’s phone, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in a statement Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on July 18, 2017, when officers responded to reports of a man “casing vehicles” in the 1000 block of Central Street West.

According to the IIO’s report, a struggle ensued and pepper spray was used to apprehend the man. Police then called for paramedics after the man appeared to have trouble breathing.

The man collapsed while being taken out of the police vehicle and into an ambulance, and died shortly after.

For charges to be approved, the B.C. Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction and the prosecution is in the public’s interest.

Black Press Media has reached out to Crown counsel for further details.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

Just Posted

Join a food asset mapping focus group in Port Alberni

Learn about food mapping heritage in Port Alberni and Clayoquot Sound

Somass River sockeye fishery estimates cut in half

Local fisheries closed; poor ocean survival a prime suspect

‘Lightning’ hits Sproat Lake for annual regatta

Alberni Valley Regatta Association hosted sixth annual races

Port Alberni track and field athletes excel at BC championships

Pair brings home titles in javelin, hammer throw

City of Port Alberni to discuss train station in committee of the whole meeting

City has received two “high quality” expressions of interest in redeveloping the train station

VIDEO: Reports say Lashana Lynch is the new 007

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Bond one last time

Graphic suicide scene edited out of ‘13 Reasons Why’ finale

Suicide prevention groups support the decision

Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

SPCA says cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine

High-speed rail link would run from Vancouver to Seattle in under 1 hour: study

Annual ridership is projected to exceed three million

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

U.S. tug firm to be sentenced for 2016 spill in B.C. First Nation’s territory

The Nathan E. Stewart spilled 110,000 litres of diesel and heavy oils in October 2016

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Asylum figures show overall slower rate of irregular crossings into Canada

Between January and June 2019, a total of 6,707 asylum seekers crossed irregularly into Canada

Wolves not gnawing into Island’s prey population

Forestry practices, not predation, blamed for reduced numbers in prey animals

Most Read