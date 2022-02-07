Illegal nightclub with 150 mask-less guests shut down in New Westminster

Officers fined the organizer $575

New Westminster PD (Police photo)

New Westminster PD (Police photo)

Police patrolling downtown neighbourhoods of New Westminster recently came across an illegal nightclub with dozens of guests partying without masks.

The incident happened on Jan. 29 just before midnight in the 400-block of Front Street.

Inside a building, police say there were an estimated 150 guests inside – some dancing on a dance floor and most not wearing masks nor social distancing.

“We want everyone to know that public health orders are still in place and still being enforced. These orders are in place to protect public health,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar.

Officers issued $575 in fines to the event organier under the COVID Related Measures Act.

ALSO READ: Police bust illegal B.C. nightclub again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

ALSO READ: 12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
$228M fund coming for B.C. farmers, ranchers impacted by November floods
Next story
32 more COVID-19 deaths over weekend, hospitalization rises

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm forward Nolan Corrado slams a puck into the Port Alberni net behind Bombers goalie Keelan Hondro during the first period of the VIJHL tilt at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, Feb. 4. The Storm won 7-3 to continue a 18-game winning streak. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up one win, two losses in February action

(SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni paper mill gets provincial funding for green project

Portland Loos have been installed in downtown areas of several B.C. municipalities. (PHOTO COURTESY PORTLAND LOO)
Groups call on city of Port Alberni to answer public washroom need

(Black Press Media files)
Port Alberni property crime spiked in last three months of 2021