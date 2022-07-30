Imperial Oil logo at the company’s annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Imperial Oil logo at the company’s annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Imperial Oil investigating 55,000-litre spill of produced water in N.W.T.

About 55,000 litres of produced water was released on Wednesday

Imperial Oil Ltd. says it is investigating a spill from a produced water line at its facility in Norman Wells, N.W.T.

The petroleum refining company says about 55,000 litres of produced water was released on Wednesday.

The byproduct is produced during the extraction of oil and gas, is high in saline and can be contaminated with other substances.

The company says it is investigating whether the produced water entered the Mackenzie River.

It says water quality monitoring does not indicate a risk to public health or wildlife.

The cause of the spill has not yet been determined.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
May readies Green leadership bid, asked MP Mike Morrice to consider running: sources
Next story
B.C. sets 8 more single-day temperature records as heat wave nears its end

Just Posted

A passenger gets ready to board the Langtoria Greenline on Goldstream Ave. last fall. Low ridership led to the service’s cancellation in June 2017. Joel Tansey/News Gazette staff
LETTER: Passenger rail on Vancouver Island is dead; people love their cars too much

Michelle Butt points to the back of family friend Diane Kumagai’s Daniel Butt memorial ride shirt, which Kumagai updated on her own. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
GIVING BACK: Daniel Butt’s family, friends keep his memory alive with annual ride

To submit a letter to the editor, e-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com. Include your first and last name or initials and a last name, and your city of residence. Letters will be edited.
LETTER: There’s too much noise in one Burde Street neighbourhood

Walkers check out the new Somass walkway that opened on July 1, 2022, following the Canada Day parade. The walkway is accessible from Tyee Landing. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
LETTER: Walkway on Port Alberni’s waterfront will be an asset