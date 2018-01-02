Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

Veterinarians say they’re seeing an increasing number of dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana, and are warning pet owners to take care as Canada prepares for cannabis legalization this year.

RELATED: Marijuana legalization passes in House of Commons

Dr. Jeff Goodall, a veterinarian who runs the Sunnyview Animal Centre in Bedford, N.S., says he’s seeing a growing number of dogs with marijuana toxicity.

Goodall says he saw five cases in 2017, three in 2016, and none the year before that.

He says the THC in marijuana doesn’t make the dog high. Rather, it makes them very sick — wobbling, crying, and urinating uncontrollably, and in rare cases it can lead to death.

Goodall says he’d like to see warnings and greater public education on what marijuana can do to pets.

In Colorado, where recreational marijuana was legalized in 2012, there was a four-fold increase in reported cases of toxicity in dogs between 2010 and 2015.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care
Next story
Port Alberni’s New Year’s baby makes surprise appearance

Just Posted

PAC RIM ACTIVE: First responders in the backcountry

Volunteers keep people safe in the outdoors

TOTEM 63: It’s all about defence for the ADSS senior girls Armada

Hoops squad has four returning seniors with Totem experience

BCHL: Bulldogs split back-to-back games against Kings

Both games ended 3-2 in double overtime

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Literacy Alberni ensures students have new books

EJ Dunn literacy program boosted by community donations as well

WATCH: Port Alberni takes the plunge

Port Alberni rang in 2018 with a dip in the Alberni Inlet during the annual Polar Bear Swim

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012 and freed in 2017

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

Most Read