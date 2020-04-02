The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the Oceanside RCMP of wrongdoing connected to a September 2019 suicide attempt. (Photo by Tom Zytaruk)

Independent investigation praises RCMP actions in Vancouver Island suicide attempt

Man hurt in incident that took place near Nanoose Bay in September of 2019

  • Apr. 2, 2020 1:00 p.m.
  • News

Members of the Oceanside RCMP have been cleared of responsibility for injuries to a man during a suicide attempt near Nanoose Bay in September of 2019.

The decision was issued by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. in a report released on April 2.

The report, signed by chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald, described the Sept. 5 incident, and read: “The evidence collected does not provide grounds to consider any charges against any officer. On the contrary, it indicates that RCMP members fully met and indeed went beyond their duties to protect and save life. They acted swiftly and effectively and their commendable actions were directly responsible for saving [the man’s] life.”

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP now offering online crime reporting

Officers had to cut a noose off a man’s neck to save him and he was later diagnosed at the hospital with “superficial injuries to his neck and a broken shoulder.”

— NEWS staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ParksvilleRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. unveils $3.5M COVID-19 emergency fund for post-secondary students
Next story
‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Just Posted

Deadline passes for ‘unattractive’ Port Alberni building

Squash and Billiards Club on Third Avenue has been under construction for several years

Teachers in Port Alberni show the love for their students

Virtual message meant to give families hope in uncertain times

Port Alberni’s Judy Plater works magic with a chainsaw

Bald eagle carving unveiled at Alberni Valley Golf Club

EDITORIAL: Port Alberni’s loud thanks well deserved

Stay at home, stay the course so we can beat coronavirus

ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre looking for artists to exhibit in 2021

Gallery is currently closed due to COVID-19 concerns

‘We don’t need this right now’: B.C. man breaks up road rage incident

Two men were throwing punches on Tillicum Road in Saanich on Vancouver Island

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Independent investigation praises RCMP actions in Vancouver Island suicide attempt

Man hurt in incident that took place near Nanoose Bay in September of 2019

‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Teamsters Canada wants feds, provinces to put pressure on facilities to re-open for transport workers

B.C. unveils $3.5M COVID-19 emergency fund for post-secondary students

Money will help students cover living expenses, food, travel, portable computers

North Cowichan to police popular trails to ensure physical distancing

“You can expect delays accessing Mount Tzouhalem, or even to be turned away.”

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

COVID-19: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

LISTEN: Quick turnaround for song penned by B.C. Order of Canada musician Phil Dwyer

Most Read