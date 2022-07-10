A massive outage shutdown the Rogers network for hours Friday, July 8. (File photo by The Canadian Press)

A massive outage shutdown the Rogers network for hours Friday, July 8. (File photo by The Canadian Press)

Industry minister to meet with Rogers CEO after “unacceptable” network outage

Canadians left without cell service, internet, banking services for at least 15 hours

Canada’s industry minister says he plans to meet with the head of Rogers Communications and other telecom leaders in the wake of a massive outage that effectively shut down the Rogers network for at least 15 hours.

A statement released from the office of François-Philippe Champagne says he plans to meet with Rogers Chief Executive Officer Tony Staffieri, among others, to discuss the importance of improving “the reliability of the networks across Canada.”

The statement says Champagne found last week’s service disruption that knocked out access to numerous law enforcement, health care and banking services “unacceptable” and has expressed that view directly to the Rogers CEO.

Staffieri released a statement on Saturday attributing Friday’s widespread outage to a network system failure following a maintenance update, adding that the “vast majority” of customers were back online.

But many continued reporting service disruptions into Sunday, including Courtice, Ont. resident Paul Platt, who says his home wireless network was only restored after being down for more than 48 hours.

Rogers declined to comment on continued outages when asked by The Canadian Press, but referred to Staffieri’s previous statement in which he said technical teams are continuing to monitor for “any remaining intermittent issues.”

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, showed the number of people reporting problems with Rogers’ service was significantly higher than usual on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Montreal, Toronto and neighbouring Mississauga, Ont., and the Ontario cities of London and Kitchener were among those logging the most reports on the website.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Rogers CEO apologizes for outage, says it came after network maintenance update

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaCellphonesInternet and Telecom

Previous story
Judge decides who gets to keep the dog after engaged Vancouver Island couple splits up
Next story
Port Alberni woman’s car found in Nanaimo, but woman is still missing

Just Posted

A young southern resident killer whale (left), shown in a handout photo, spotted swimming in the waters off the west side of Vancouver Island now has a name. The Center for Whale Research based in Washington state says it has dubbed the latest addition to K Pod as K45 after staff spotted it in a tight group with other family members northeast of Race Rocks on Saturday. CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Centre for Whale Research
Researchers name newest baby orca spotted off Vancouver Island

Port Alberni RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Amber Manthorne, who is missing from the Alberni Valley. Her vehicle was located Saturday, July 9 south of Nanaimo, but Manthorne is still missing (PHOTO COURTESY RCMP)
Port Alberni woman’s car found in Nanaimo, but woman is still missing

A photo of Bishop’s Store in Alberni, circa 1910. C.F. Bishop and Son had multiple grocery stores and bake shops in the Alberni Valley in the late 1800s and early 1900s. This is one of 24,000 historical photos that can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN20237 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: C.F. Bishop in Alberni

Nicole Beaulac’s photo of a dark-eyed Junco singing from the top of some rusty equipment at McLean Mill National Historic Site was the winner of our 2021 Day in Your Life photo competition. (NICOLE BEAULAC PHOTO)
Alberni Valley News readies for annual Day in the Life of Port Alberni photo shoot