Infamous Arrowview Hotel is gone, opening up a new view in Port Alberni

Derelict hotel has had a dubious history in the past few years, from fire to demolition delays

The final bits of the old Arrowview Hotel, which stood on Second Avenue in Port Alberni for decades, are demolished on March 19, 2020. (DAVID HOOPER/Special to the AV News)

The view on Second Avenue near Kingsway Avenue in Port Alberni is looking a little different these days.

After years of wrangling, multiple ownership changes and countless delays, the derelict Arrowview Hotel is finally gone.

Stan Pottie and his crew from DJ Excavating in Nanoose Bay brought the Arrowview down to street level in March, which was what the City of Port Alberni required. Then Pottie took it further, dismantling the building right to the ground on March 19, 2020.

David Hooper caught the last two days of the building’s existence in photographs: one on March 19, 2020 with half the bottom floor gone, and another the next day with the building gone.

There still remains a pile of construction materials inside a fenced-off area of Second Avenue on Athol Street, but the view has opened up.

Pottie has said in the past that he would like to build a condominium block with a mix of commercial, retail and residential units on the land.



